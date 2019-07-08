Columbia County Squad Car tight crop
A Baraboo woman was arrested early Friday morning for her alleged fifth operating while intoxicated offense.

Carmen Parker-Smith, 62, was taken into custody following a traffic stop at about 1:50 a.m. Friday in the town of Caledonia in Columbia County, the Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy saw a Chevy Silverado make an illegal turn at the intersection of Mielke Drive and Highway W, so the deputy made a traffic stop.

"The deputy's contact with Parker-Smith resulted in several criminal charges," said Sheriff Roger Brandner.

In addition to the fifth OWI offense, she also was tentatively charged with felony bail jumping, operating after revocation, failure to install an ignition interlock device, and other traffic violations.

The Sheriff's Office made more than 10 impaired driving arrests in the Fourth of July holiday period from June 29 through July 7, including several that involved crashes with injuries.

"The Sheriff's Office reminds people to think before you drink," Brandner said. "If you are going to drink, be sure to designate a sober driver.

"Your safety and the people you share the road with are depending on it."

