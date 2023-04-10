A fight at a Downtown bar descended into gunfire early Sunday, leaving one man in critical condition and another in jail on a tentative charge of attempted homicide, Madison police said.

Nearby officers raced to the scene at the sound of gunfire after Kiante K. Jackson, 22, of Madison, allegedly shot a 23-year-old man in the chest, said Stephanie Fryer, a spokesperson for Madison police.

The incident happened about 1:40 a.m. Sunday, police said.

The man sustained potentially life-threatening injuries but is stable, Lt. Jason Ostrenga said in an interview broadcast by Channel3000 Monday afternoon.

Two groups had been feuding over a woman inside the bar in the 300 block of West Gorham Street before getting kicked out and continuing the dispute in the street, Fryer said.

"It was a chaotic scene, a lot of people fleeing the area," Ostrenga said.

Police recovered three or four firearms during the incident and arrested Jackson within two hours during a traffic stop in Fitchburg, Fryer said.

Remembering the 1996 fire that destroyed Madison's Hotel Washington Hotel Washington before the fire Club de Wash before the fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington in ruins People watch Hotel Washington blaze Hotel Washington fire Hotel Washington fire Fighting the fire Extinguishing hot spot Friends embrace Freezing water Hotel Washington fire Barber's Closet fire damage Hotel Washington flowers Gutted hotel with flag Hotel Washington vigil Hotel Washington service Fire investigators Salvaging what they can Washington Hotel steps State Journal front page Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 State Journal coverage Feb. 19, 1996 Trumpf Hotel, 1906 Hotel Washington in 1935