A bar customer who was upset after being thrown out pulled out a knife and had to be tased by police mulitiple times before he could be taken into custody.
The incident happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday at Paradise Lounge, 119 W. Main St., Madison police said.
Craig White, 46, Madison, was tentatively charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct, disorderly conduct while armed, resisting police and being a felon in possession of a concealed knife.
"The suspect had been asked to leave multiple times, and then pushed a female employee," said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. "The suspect was escorted out, at which point he displayed the knife, with employee locking the door and calling police."
Arriving officers found the suspect, who would not comply with police orders.
"As a result a taser was deployed on the subject, who still continued to fight with officers," Gibson said. "The taser had to be used multiple times on the suspect, and officers were then able to place him in handcuffs."
No officers were injured during the arrest.