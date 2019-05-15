A bank robber didn't have much time to flee the scene before he was arrested, since a police station was a couple of blocks from the bank.
John Bauer, 32, Madison, was tentatively charged with theft from a financial institution.
Madison police said the bank robbery and quick arrest happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Old National Bank, 2929 N. Sherman Ave., was robbed, with the robber passing a note to a teller, demanding cash. He didn't show a weapon.
The North District police station is just off Packers Avenue, less than a quarter-mile from the bank.
"The suspect was in custody just about 10 minutes after the heist was reported," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "With their workplace just a couple of blocks away, officers quickly swarmed the area."
The suspect was found walking near Winchester Street and Ruskin Street. He was arrested without incident.
