A Madison man has been charged with bank robbery and a Janesville man charged with receiving child pornography in indictments handed down on Wednesday in federal court in Madison.
Albert Singer, 23, Madison, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison for allegedly robbing Chase Bank on East Towne Boulevard in Madison on Aug. 11, 2018.
Brian Garbe, 44, Janesville, faces a mandatory minimum penalty of five years and a maximum penalty of 40 years on each of three counts of receiving child pornography.
The indictment alleges he downloaded videos from the Internet containing visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, on three separate dates, Feb. 27, March 3 and Oct. 18, 2016.
