Bank robber accused of trying to escape from jail sentenced to 13 years in prison

A former Stoughton man who robbed two banks in Dane County and one in Tennessee -- all within weeks of his release from prison for robbing two banks in 2007 -- will spend another 13 years in federal prison.

The sentence Friday for Todd A. Templeton, 52, also took into account charges, still pending, that Templeton attempted to break out of the Dane County Jail in January by fashioning a chisel from a metal section of a bunk bed and using it to chip away at a concrete block wall in his cell in the jail at the City-County Building.

U.S. District Judge William Conley ordered a 10-year prison sentence for the Feb. 24, 2021, robbery of the Associated Bank in Stoughton, the March 3, 2021, robbery of an Associated Bank branch in Madison and a robbery on March 11, 2021, at a SunTrust Bank in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In addition, Conley ordered the revocation of Templeton's supervised release for two prior bank robberies and sentenced him to an additional three years in prison.

"I share the view of your counsel that there's something inside you capable of doing better than you have," Conley told Templeton.

But Templeton will have to wait until he's 65 years old to prove it, and even then he will be back on supervised release for an additional three years. His previous performance on supervision, Conley said, was "deplorable."

While Templeton's lawyer, federal defender Alex Vlisides, argued that a shorter sentence was warranted, based on data showing that in general, people become less dangerous as they age, Conley was skeptical in Templeton's case.

"I don't know how you can say that," Conley said. "He can terrorize people with a gun as easily at 70 as he can at 52. There's nothing in the record to indicate he won't do that."

Following the 2007 bank robberies in Baraboo and Janesville, Templeton was sentenced initially to about 19½ years in prison, which was reduced to about 11½ years due to a law change under which Templeton no longer qualified as a career criminal.

Templeton was released from prison in 2019 but his supervision was revoked, and he spent another 13 months in prison before his release again on Jan. 27, 2021.

The first of the three 2021 bank robberies he was sentenced for on Friday happened within a month of his release. After the SunTrust bank robbery in Tennessee, Templeton was captured by the FBI in Bradley County, Tennessee. He was charged with all three robberies soon after.

While witnesses and bank tellers told police that Templeton had said he had a gun and had displayed what looked like a gun, Templeton told police the weapon was a BB gun. It was never found. Still, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Corey Stephan, a threat with a lookalike BB gun "doesn't change the effect on the victim."

Templeton apologized to all of the tellers he robbed. He said that after prison, he fell back into drug and alcohol use, along with bank robbery, after coming home to find his mother's dementia had gotten so bad she didn't recognize him and his son didn't want to speak to him.

"I figured my life was going to end, anyway," Templeton said.

But in doing what he did, Conley said, Templeton "made things worse for a lot of people," chiefly those he threatened with what appeared to be a gun.

In February, after Templeton had pleaded guilty to the bank robberies, he was charged in Dane County Circuit Court with attempted escape, a felony, and misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he twice tried to chisel his way out of his jail cell with a makeshift tool. A hole he dug into a wall beneath his bunk bed was about six inches in diameter and several inches deep, according to a criminal complaint.

Multiple torn shirts and bedsheets were also found tied together in his cell, the complaint states. Those charges are still pending, along with other charges that include taking and driving a vehicle without consent last year.

