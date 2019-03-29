A bald eagle was illegally shot in Marathon County and the state Department of Natural Resources is asking for anyone with information to come forward, according to multiple media reports.
The bird was found dead on Saturday in a roadside ditch near the intersection of Highway Y and Hansen Road in the town of Harrison. It was examined by the Raptor Education Group in Antigo and lead fragments consistent with a gunshot wound were found, WSAW reported.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the WDNR Violation Hotline online or by phone or text at 1-800-847-9367.