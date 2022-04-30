 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Balcony collapses during Mifflin Street Block Party, injuring at least 3, police say

A second-story balcony collapsed Saturday outside of a home during the Mifflin Street Block Party, injuring at least three people, Madison police said. 

Emergency crews responded around 11:45 a.m. to the incident in 500 block of Mifflin Street, police said. The area was closed as they responded. 

It's unclear what caused the collapse, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement, although other porches and balconies in the area were overflowing with students early Saturday as part of the annual unsanctioned off-campus party. She did not say how serious the injuries were. 

Balcony collapse 1

Madison Fire Department personnel respond to the aftermath of a balcony collapse during the annul Mifflin Street Block Party Saturday. 

Firefighters could be seen shoring up the pillars that held up the balcony and an overhanging roof extension on two-story house around 12:40 p.m. 

The floor of the second-story balcony appeared to have hinged downward like a trap door, with parts of it hanging off the side of the house and other pieces having fallen to the porch below. 

The area around the home was cordoned off with yellow police tape. Roughly 10 emergency vehicles were at the scene, including fire trucks and police squad cars. 

People are also reading…

The Mifflin Street Block Party is a tradition dating back more than 50 years that began as an anti-Vietnam War demonstration in 1969 and has morphed throughout the decades into a giant party. It typically draws thousands of revelers each year. 

Firefighters respond to balcony collapse

Firefighters respond after a second-story balcony collapsed in the 500 block of Mifflin street during this year's annual block party. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics