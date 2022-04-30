Balcony collapses during Mifflin Street Block Party, injuring at least 3, police say

A second-story balcony collapsed Saturday outside of a home during the Mifflin Street Block Party, injuring at least three people, Madison police said.

Emergency crews responded around 11:45 a.m. to the incident in 500 block of Mifflin Street, police said. The area was closed as they responded.

It's unclear what caused the collapse, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement, although other porches and balconies in the area were overflowing with students early Saturday as part of the annual unsanctioned off-campus party. She did not say how serious the injuries were.

Firefighters could be seen shoring up the pillars that held up the balcony and an overhanging roof extension on two-story house around 12:40 p.m.

The floor of the second-story balcony appeared to have hinged downward like a trap door, with parts of it hanging off the side of the house and other pieces having fallen to the porch below.

The area around the home was cordoned off with yellow police tape. Roughly 10 emergency vehicles were at the scene, including fire trucks and police squad cars.

The Mifflin Street Block Party is a tradition dating back more than 50 years that began as an anti-Vietnam War demonstration in 1969 and has morphed throughout the decades into a giant party. It typically draws thousands of revelers each year.

