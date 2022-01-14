Bail set in July crash that killed public broadcasting director Gene Purcell

Bail was set Friday at $3,000 for a woman who was charged last month with homicide by negligent driving for a crash in July that killed Gene Purcell, the director of Wisconsin Public Media, who was struck by a car as he rode his motorcycle to work.
It was the second attempt at an initial court appearance for Shawnicia N. Youmas, 31, of Madison, a one-time candidate for the Fitchburg City Council. Her first, on Jan. 6, was held remotely by Zoom video conference but ended when it appeared Youmas abruptly left the session and did not return.
Court Commissioner Brian Asmus and Assistant District Attorney Lillian Nelson, who were both taking part in that session, said Youmas appeared to leave right after Nelson recommended that cash bail be set for Youmas.
Attorney Jon Helland, appearing with Youmas on Friday, said Youmas told him her internet connection failed and she contacted the Dane County District Attorney's Office the next day.
When Youmas did not return to the video session, however, Asmus issued a warrant for her arrest. It was carried out in Rock County, Helland said, when police there had contact with someone who was with Youmas and discovered the warrant for her. Youmas appeared for Friday's video court session from the Dane County Jail.
A criminal complaint filed Dec. 21 states that on July 27, Youmas was driving behind Purcell on the West Beltline frontage road near Grandview Boulevard when he slowed to make a turn into the Wisconsin Public Media parking lot. According to data downloaded from the airbag system in Youmas' car, she was traveling nearly 65 mph 1.5 seconds before the crash, which happened when she attempted to pass Purcell on the left as he was making a left turn, the complaint states.
The speed limit on the street is 30 mph.
A witness also saw Youmas go through a stop sign before the crash, the complaint states. After hitting Purcell's motorcycle, Youmas' car crashed into a utility pole and cut power to buildings in the area, according to the complaint.
Purcell's wife, Ruth, in a statement read in court Friday by a victim-witness specialist from the Dane County District Attorney's Office, wrote that with Youmas' recent driving record, which includes tickets for hit and run and speeding, "What happened to Gene on the Beltline frontage road was inevitable."
She wrote that on social media recently, Youmas has written about falling asleep at the wheel, adding that Youmas doesn't seem to understand what she's done.
"Again, on social media she proclaimed that 2021 was her happiest year ever," Purcell wrote. "Meanwhile, I am shattered. Every waking breath is painful. Gene's 84-year-old mother is shattered. Our family, Gene's co-workers, our colleagues, are devastated. Ms. Youmas has learned nothing from what should have been a clear message to change her behavior. She needs to be held accountable for her actions."
Purcell, 61, was a longtime figure in public broadcasting in Wisconsin, and in 2018 he became director of Wisconsin Public Media, which is the parent organization of Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television, now called PBS Wisconsin.
In February, Youmas survived a three-way primary for a seat on the Fitchburg City Council but dropped out of the race because she intended to move. That left former mayor Jay Allen to be elected to the seat in the April 6 general election.