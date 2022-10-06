Bail set for man whose police brutality lawsuit was settled last week

Bail totaling $13,250 was set Thursday for a man whose brutality lawsuit against Madison police was settled last week for $1.1 million, but the judge who set the bail said the settlement was not a factor in her decision.

The bail for David D. Clash-Miller, 20, arrested last week after he is alleged to have made threats at a UW-Madison dorm and resisted police, was set in nine open criminal cases, most of them felonies and most charged this year.

Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor said at the outset of a hearing -- added late to her calendar around midday on Thursday instead of an initial appearance that had been set for later the afternoon -- that she intended to set cash bail for Clash-Miller because he appeared to ignore all of the conditions she had set for him previously which had allowed him to be free on a small amount of bail and several signature bonds.

"I feel like I'm between a rock and a hard place with Mr. Clash-Miller," Taylor said, adding that she had tried all of the non-cash bail options she had to keep him in the community, but he appears to ignore all of the rules she set for him.

"I feel like I have tried a lot with Mr. Clash-Miller to get him to appear and to conform with court orders," Taylor said. "I don't think there's anything I can do except more cash bail."

Clash-Miller tried to speak at some points but was told not to by Taylor and by his attorneys, Charles Giesen and Adam Welch. He said of the newest charges against him, "They're bogus. It's all false information."

In 2021, Clash-Miller filed a federal civil rights lawsuit for a violent arrest in 2019 by Madison police, when he was a 17-year-old foster child who was experiencing a mental health crisis at the home of his foster family. The lawsuit alleged a group of officers used excessive force against him. The officers did not admit to any wrongdoing as part of the settlement agreement.

Under the settlement, attorneys for Clash-Miller will get $475,000, and Clash-Miller is to receive monthly annuity payments of $2,671.06 for 30 years beginning on Jan. 1.

In court Thursday, Assistant District Attorney Hector Al-Homsi made reference to the million-dollar settlement amount but did not have all of the details, which included the relatively modest monthly annuity payments. Giesen asked Taylor not to consider what Al-Homsi said about the settlement in deciding Clash-Miller's bail, and Taylor agreed that was not a factor.

Clash-Miller was arrested on Sept. 29 after a woman at Witte Hall on the UW-Madison campus said he had threatened her and called her an "Asian (expletive)," according to a criminal complaint. The complaint also alleges he made threatening statements to other students including a group playing pool who felt targeted because they were speaking Spanish.

Among the other charges Clash-Miller faces in his cases are burglary, theft, battery and criminal damage to property.