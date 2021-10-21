Bail set at $75,000 in triple drunken driving homicide case

A Dane County court commissioner set bail Thursday at $75,000 for a Madison man charged with multiple counts of homicide for the traffic deaths earlier this month of three high school seniors on a town of Middleton road.
Parents of the three teens all sought bail of $1 million, disagreeing with Deputy District Attorney William Brown's request for $300,000 to $500,000 bail, and the signature bond sought by Chris Van Wagner, the attorney for Eric Mehring, 30. Mehring is charged with causing the deaths of the three in an Oct. 2 crash alleged to have been caused by speed and alcohol.
"Three young lives have been destroyed by choices made by the defendant," said John Miller, father of John "Jack" Miller, 17, who was a senior at Middleton High School. "He has already demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law and a blatant disregard for the safety of this community."
"While all three families continue to grieve the loss of our sons," said Jack Miller's mother, Lori Reesor, "it's vital that no one else be hurt by this defendant. The best safeguard to guarantee the appearance of the defendant is bail set at a level consistent with the severity of the charges."
"His callous disregard for the safety of others makes him a threat to the entire community," Reesor said.
Also killed in the crash were Simon Bilessi, 17, a senior at Madison West High School, and Middleton senior Evan Kratochwill, 18. All three died from trauma sustained in the crash.
Van Wagner pointed out, and Court Commissioner Brian Asmus agreed, that public protection is not a proper consideration for cash bail under state law, which requires bail to be set at the least amount to assure a defendant's appearance in court. Punishment is also not a proper consideration, Van Wagner said.
Van Wagner argued that Mehring is not a flight risk, having grown up in Fort Atkinson, attended college at UW-Platteville, and is now employed in the Madison area. He said after hiring him to represent Mehring, Mehring's family doesn't have a lot of money available to post to get his release from jail.
Van Wagner added that the time for Mehring to flee, if he wanted to do so, would have been after Mehring hired him and learned what his prospects would be if convicted. Charged with three counts of homicide by drunken driving, three counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, Mehring faces possibly decades in prison.
The drunken driving homicide charges each carry mandatory minimum penalties of five years in prison, unless a court finds a compelling reason not to impose that. The maximum for each of those charges, and for the reckless homicide charges, is 25 years of combined prison and extended supervision. The reckless endangerment charges each carry 10 years.
Brown said the facts of the case create a high likelihood of conviction and risk that Mehring could flee.
"It's just extraordinary," Brown said. "The defendant's confessed in multiple ways to this crime, there's obviously toxicology results that are going to be dispositive of the results here. There's no doubt as to the magnitude of the crime. The defendant's own statements put him driving recklessly before the crash, exceeding the speed limit. He himself put alcohol as a factor for the crash. The likelihood of conviction is near certain."
A criminal complaint states Mehring said he was driving 75 mph before the crash and a preliminary breath test put his blood alcohol concentration at 0.24 percent, three times the 0.08 limit for Wisconsin drivers. Mehring also said he had "more drinks than I should have had to drive," the complaint states.
"The facts of this case are very strong," Asmus said. "I only have a limited view of that at this point in time but from what I've seen in the criminal complaint they appear to be pretty strong. I think that there are grave concerns that Mr. Mehring is not going to appear given the potential penalties and the potential for a decades-long or longer prison sentence, despite his ties and other things that are in his favor."
Mehring's next court date is Dec. 6 for a status conference.