Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Far East Side Madison homicide

A Dane County judge set bail at $1 million Monday for a 19-year-old man accused in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man following a dispute at a Far East Side Madison gas station.

Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson, of Madison, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dembo Jammeh, who was found around 8:30 p.m. June 30 at the bottom of an exterior set of stairs at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, a few blocks away from both the gas station and Cain-Roberson’s home. Jammeh died a little while later at the hospital.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Cain-Roberson and Jammeh were at an East Washington Avenue gas station prior to the shooting when surveillance video reviewed by police showed an older man standing in front of Cain-Roberson in an apparent attempt to de-escalate a dispute between him and Jammeh.

Surveillance video from the gas station and another motel then reportedly shows Cain-Roberson following Jammeh from the gas station toward the Red Roof Inn, where Jammeh was shot three times, including once in the heart.