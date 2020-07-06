Bail set at $1 million for suspect in Far East Side Madison homicide

A Dane County judge set bail at $1 million Monday for a 19-year-old man accused in the shooting death of an 18-year-old man following a dispute at a Far East Side Madison gas station.
Jalyn L. Cain-Roberson, of Madison, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Dembo Jammeh, who was found around 8:30 p.m. June 30 at the bottom of an exterior set of stairs at the Red Roof Inn, 4830 Hayes Road, a few blocks away from both the gas station and Cain-Roberson’s home. Jammeh died a little while later at the hospital.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Cain-Roberson and Jammeh were at an East Washington Avenue gas station prior to the shooting when surveillance video reviewed by police showed an older man standing in front of Cain-Roberson in an apparent attempt to de-escalate a dispute between him and Jammeh.
Surveillance video from the gas station and another motel then reportedly shows Cain-Roberson following Jammeh from the gas station toward the Red Roof Inn, where Jammeh was shot three times, including once in the heart.
Based on the surveillance video, police identified Cain-Roberson as a suspect from Dane County Jail records and interviewed him at his home on Forest Run Court two days after the shooting, by which time Cain-Roberson had cut off his dreadlocks but acknowledged being the man police saw in the gas station footage. His aunt reportedly identified the jacket he was wearing in the footage as one she’d purchased for him.
At the time of the shooting, Cain-Roberson had two open criminal cases against him, according to online court records — one from Dane County for trying to flee police in a car and resisting arrest, and one from Jefferson County for possession with intent to deliver marijuana.
