Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Brittany Zimmermann homicide

For 12 years, Heeg said, Kahl has caused "constant emotional pain" to her family. Kahl is fearful for his health, she noted, likely referring to a large COVID-19 outbreak now occurring at Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

"To that, I have to say 'too bad,'" Heeg said. "He should have considered his health when he was victimizing individuals over the past 20 years."

On March 20, Kahl was charged with being a party to first-degree intentional homicide for Zimmermann's murder on April 2, 2008, at her West Doty Street apartment. If he is convicted, the crime carries a mandatory life sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Hanson, recommending $1 million bail, said an autopsy found Zimmermann sustained multiple stab wounds, and there was also evidence of ligature strangulation on her neck and battery to one side of her face. Her apartment door had been kicked in.

Zimmermann tried to call for help, Hanson said, and on a recording of her 911 call her scream could be heard. Instead of fleeing, she said, Kahl took Zimmerman's cellphone and broke it in half, "cutting off any hope that Brittany could be rescued."