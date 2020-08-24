Bail set at $1.5 million for third teen charged in 11-year-old's murder

Ward also has three other open criminal cases in adult court: one for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, one for robbery and one for burglary related to the looting Downtown on the night of May 30.

"He committed all of these charges while essentially either on juvenile court supervision or prior to going to disposition," Moeser said, referring to the burglary and robbery cases. "This is someone who has a recent track record of not only law violations but also not following court ordered-conditions."

Carreon told police that Brown and Ward — whose name he said he didn't know — had been the ones to fire on the Tahoe two separate times in the space of only a few minutes on East Washington near Route 30.

But according to the updated complaint against all three, issued Monday, Ward claimed Carreon fired on the Tahoe both times, telling a detective that he "knows what he did."

It's not clear from the complaint how Ward was identified, but the document alleges that when he was arrested on Wednesday, he lied multiple times to police about where he was on Aug. 11 before eventually admitting he was in the car with Carreon and Brown before the shooting, but had been sleeping until the first shots were fired at the Tahoe.