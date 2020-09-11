Bail set after man charged with spraying racist graffiti Downtown

Bail was set at $500 Friday for a 71-year-old man who was charged with six counts of spraying racist graffiti on several State Street-area buildings.
John G. Englert, of Madison, was also charged with two counts of felony bail jumping. For all eight of his charges, he was charged as a repeat offender, which increases the potential penalty he faces for all of them.
Englert was on probation until earlier this year following a stalking conviction in 2018.
According to a criminal complaint filed Friday, Englert sprayed six buildings with slogans that included "AB Aryan Brotherhood," and "ABWLM White Lives Matter Most" early on Sept. 3. Englert was later identified by police, using surveillance video, who had recognized him from past contacts.
In court Friday, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne cited several open cases that Englert currently has in Dane County, along with two in Shawano County in asking for cash bail.
"I would classify this as a hate incident, not a hate crime because there was nobody specific it was targeted toward," Ozanne told Court Commission Jason Hanson.
Assistant State Public Defender Amy Johnson, appearing for Englert, asked for a signature bond.
If Englert posts the bail he is not to be in the State Street or Langdon Street areas, Hanson said. Englert will be back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 18.
Englert, appearing in court by video, was not pleased with the bail and started getting up and walking away from the camera before the hearing ended.
"I don't even need to see it," he said, adding the bail was "prejudice against the poor."
"Have a great time playing golf," he said.
The complaint states the owners of buildings at 305 N. Frances St. and 409 N. Lake St., as well as employees of the Madison Parking Utility, UW Extension, University Bookstore and St. Paul's University Catholic Center all reported finding racist graffiti sprayed on buildings on Sept. 3.
Englert was arrested by Madison police the following day.
