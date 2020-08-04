You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bail for Madison man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter is set at $1 million
0 comments
alert top story

Bail for Madison man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter is set at $1 million

{{featured_button_text}}
homicide scene -- 3046 Dorchester Way (copy)

Travis M. Christianson, 44, is accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter at the family's home on Madison's Southwest Side last week.

 Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal

A Dane County court commissioner set bail at $1 million for a Madison man accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter last week.

Travis M. Christianson, 44, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Thursday stabbing of Addrianna Christianson in the family’s Southwest Side home. He also faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an alleged attack on another person in the home.

Travis M. Christianson (copy)

Travis Christianson
addrianna christianson (copy)

Addrianna Christianson

If convicted of the homicide charge, Christianson could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Addrianna would have been an eighth-grader at Savanna Oaks Middle School in the Verona School District. Her father worked as a custodian for the district at Glacier Edge Elementary.

During an initial hearing by video conference Tuesday, Christianson complained of not being allowed to have a phone book in the jail so that he could search for a lawyer. State public defender Tracey Lencioni said Christianson was not eligible for a public defender.

This story will be updated.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics