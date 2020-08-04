Bail for Madison man accused of murdering his 13-year-old daughter is set at $1 million

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Dane County court commissioner set bail at $1 million for a Madison man accused of killing his 13-year-old daughter last week.

Travis M. Christianson, 44, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the Thursday stabbing of Addrianna Christianson in the family’s Southwest Side home. He also faces a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for an alleged attack on another person in the home.

If convicted of the homicide charge, Christianson could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Addrianna would have been an eighth-grader at Savanna Oaks Middle School in the Verona School District. Her father worked as a custodian for the district at Glacier Edge Elementary.

During an initial hearing by video conference Tuesday, Christianson complained of not being allowed to have a phone book in the jail so that he could search for a lawyer. State public defender Tracey Lencioni said Christianson was not eligible for a public defender.



