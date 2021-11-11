 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bagley man dies after weekend four-wheeler crash in Grant County, authorities say
alert top story

Bagley man dies after weekend four-wheeler crash in Grant County, authorities say

Police squad car lights RWB, generic file photo

A 38-year-old man has died after crashing his four-wheeler into a tree last weekend in the town of Glen Haven, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said. 

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Justin Irish, of Bagley, died Wednesday evening from injuries he received after being thrown from his four-wheeler on Dugway Road the morning of Nov. 6, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.

Irish was driving on the gravel road when he lost control of the four-wheeler at a turn and a hit a tree head-on. Irish was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Dreckman said. 

Irish was airlifted to UW hospital after being treated at Grant Regional Hospital. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics