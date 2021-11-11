Bagley man dies after weekend 4-wheeler crash in Grant County, authorities say

A 38-year-old man has died after crashing his four-wheeler into a tree last weekend in the town of Glen Haven, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said.
Justin Irish, of Bagley, died Wednesday evening from injuries he received after being thrown from his four-wheeler on Dugway Road the morning of Nov. 6, Sheriff Nate Dreckman said in a statement.
Irish was driving on the gravel road when he lost control of the four-wheeler at a turn and a hit a tree head-on. Irish was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, Dreckman said.
Irish was airlifted to UW hospital after being treated at Grant Regional Hospital.