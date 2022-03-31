Bagels Forever sues Smoky's Club and developer over claimed parking lot easement

A longtime Madison bagel maker says it may have to close its doors if trucks can no longer use the parking lot of another longtime Madison institution to reach the bakery's loading dock, according to a lawsuit filed late Wednesday.

Bagels Forever, 2947 University Ave., is suing the trust that owns Smoky's Club, along with Flad Development, which is planning to build a five-story, mixed-use building where Smoky's now stands. The company claims it has established an easement at the back end of the parking lot at Smoky's after more than 40 years of using it for truck traffic.

Smoky's, 3005 University Ave., closed on Feb. 28 after 69 years in business. Co-owner Tom Schmock cited high food costs, labor shortages and changes in the Schmock family as reasons the restaurant was closing. Schmock said Thursday, however, that his nephew, Matt, has been opening Smoky's bar on Thursday nights for the past few weeks just for drinks.

"Certainly I'm disappointed with what's going on," Schmock said about the parking lot situation. He called the filing of the lawsuit "a total shock."

John Flad, who is heading the redevelopment of the property, called the situation "unfortunate."

"I think Bagels Forever has been very fortunate that over all these years the Smoky's family has been caring and generous to accommodate the semi-trucks from Bagels Forever," Flad said.

The lawsuit contends Bagels Forever has been told that trucks accessing the loading dock on the bagel maker's west-facing south end, along Schmitt Place, must stop using the large parking lot behind Smoky's to turn around in and position trucks to access the dock.

Schmock confirmed that access by Bagels Forever's trucks is to end on Friday.

During planning for the redevelopment of the property, Schmock said, it was discovered that city zoning rules bar Bagels Forever from using the parking lot for its trucks. Bagels Forever, he said, was given "plenty of time to come up with an alternative plan. They came up with nothing."

The inability to use large trucks on nearby Harvey Street has required the use of the parking lot behind Smoky's to maneuver trucks into place to access Bagels Forever's loading dock, the lawsuit contends.

"For at least 40 years, Bagels Forever's trucks have openly used the Smoky's parking lot to be able to turn around, wait if the loading docks are occupied, back into Bagels Forever's loading docks, and exit Bagels Forever back onto University Avenue," Bagels Forever founder and CEO Barry Berman wrote in an affidavit filed with the lawsuit.

There was never any agreement, either verbally or in writing, about the use of the Smoky's parking lot, the lawsuit contends, but Bagels Forever has established what is called a prescriptive easement to continue the use of the parking lot.

Without continued use of the parking lot, the lawsuit states, Bagels Forever could close its doors.

"If Bagels Forever's trucks are not able to access Bagels Forever's loading docks, it will mean that Bagels Forever will be unable to effectively transport its orders or fulfill its contractual obligations," Berman wrote. "Ultimately, Bagels Forever may no longer be able to continue its operations and may be forced to shut down if its trucks are unable to access the facility using the prescriptive easement area."

Under Wisconsin law, generally, the continuous use of property belonging to another owner for at least 20 years establishes the right to continue the use of that property. With the lawsuit, Bagels Forever is seeking a court order that formalizes the easement, along with a court order barring the Schmock trust and Flad from preventing Bagels Forever to continue using that portion of the Smoky's parking lot.

Schmock said, however, that Bagels Forever has had free use of the parking lot to access its loading dock for the past 40 years because his father, Leonard "Smoky" Schmock, "was kind and fair." The parking lot wasn't used during the day, Schmock said, so Smoky allowed Bagels Forever to make use of it.

"This is the reward, to be sued and have the use of our property taken away from us at no expense to Bagels Forever," Schmock said.

Flad said he hopes construction of the mixed-use building, which has been granted city approvals, can begin in June or July, with completion in May or June 2023.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.