An 8-month-old baby was injured Saturday in a single-car rollover crash in Rock County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The driver, Stephanie Cunningham, “appeared to be under the influence of narcotics,” the Sheriff’s Office said. She was arrested for an alleged first-offense operating while intoxicated and first-offense operating while intoxicated causing injury with a passenger under 16 years of age.
Cunningham, of Edgerton, was also injured in the crash. The rollover happened around 1 p.m. at North Hillside Road and East Maple Beach Drive.
Cunningham was booked into the Rock County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.