Weather Alert

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBIA AND NORTHWESTERN DANE COUNTIES... AT 521 PM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 11 MILES WEST OF PRAIRIE DU SAC, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 40 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH AND PENNY SIZE HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... MIDDLETON, WAUNAKEE, SAUK CITY, LAKE WISCONSIN, CROSS PLAINS, LODI, MAZOMANIE, BLACK EARTH, DANE, OKEE AND MARXVILLE. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. IF YOU ARE ON OR NEAR AN INLAND LAKE OR THE WISCONSIN RIVER, GET OUT OF THE WATER AND MOVE INDOORS OR INSIDE A VEHICLE. REMEMBER, LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE OUT TO 10 MILES FROM THE PARENT THUNDERSTORM. IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. MOVE TO SAFE SHELTER NOW! DO NOT BE CAUGHT ON THE WATER IN A THUNDERSTORM.