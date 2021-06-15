Baby, 1 other passenger both die in multi-vehicle crash in Dodge County

A 6-month-old child and a 68-year-old passenger are both dead after a crash involving three vehicles in Dodge County Tuesday evening, the Sheriff's Office said. Four others were injured.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office responded just after 6 p.m. to the crash on Highway 33 at Breezy Point Road in the township of Trenton.

A Hyundai — which had four passengers, including the two who died — appears to have gotten sandwiched between two other vehicles at the intersection, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Hyundai was stopped behind a Nissan at the intersection when a Ford Transit Van rear-ended the Hyundai, forcing it to collide with the Nissan, according to the Sheriff's Office's initial investigation.

The drivers of the Nissan and the Fort Transit, ages 61 and 26, respectively, both sustained minor injuries and were taken to local hospitals, the Sheriff's Office said. They were the sole occupants of those vehicles.

A 36-year-old passenger in the Hyundai was taken to Beaver Dam Hospital with injuries, but needed to be transferred to UW-Madison in a Flight for Life helicopter, the Sheriff's Office reported.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 63-year-old woman, was also injured and taken to Waupun hospital.