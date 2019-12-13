You are the owner of this article.
AWOL Dane County inmate found, authorities say

An inmate at the Ferris Center in Dane County, that went AWOL in November while serving a 25-week sentence with work-release for battery, was apprehended Friday without incident authorities reported.

Rondino Fleming, 27, walked out of the A-Wing of the Ferris Center, the minimum security, work-release jail located on the 2100 block of Rimrock Road in Madison, on Nov. 23, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kerry Porter said in a statement.

Fleming will face a new tentative charge of felony escape, Porter said.

