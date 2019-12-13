AWOL Dane County inmate believed to be in Madison area, authorities say

An inmate at the Ferris Center in Dane County went AWOL in November while serving a 25-week sentence with work-release for battery, authorities reported.

Rondino Fleming, 27, walked out of the A-Wing of the Ferris Center, the minimum security, work-release jail located on the 2100 block of Rimrock Road in Madison, on Nov. 23 and has not returned, Dane County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kerry Porter said in a statement.

It is likely he was picked up by a vehicle located near the facility, and investigators believe he is in the Madison area, Porter said.

Fleming will face a new tentative charge of felony escape when he is arrested, Porter said.

Fleming is described as 5-foot-7 and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding Fleming’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center via 911.

