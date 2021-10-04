Avoca woman dies in crash into rock wall in Iowa County, authorities say

An Avoca woman died in a crash into a rock wall in Iowa County early Friday morning, authorities reported.
At about 2:25 a.m. Friday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 130 and Highway 133 in the town of Clyde, Chief Deputy Austin Durst said in a statement.
Megan R. Engebretson, 38, was driving a vehicle south when she went through the intersection and into the wall, leaving the vehicle with heavy front-end damage, Durst said.
Engebretson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iowa County Coroner’s Office, Durst said.
The crash remains under investigation, Durst said.
