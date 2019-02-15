A Madison man arrested a week ago when the stolen car he was in crashed is now facing burglary charges, thanks to surveillance video at a home on the Far West Side.
Nathaniel Douglas, 19, was identified by the Madison Police Department's burglary crimes unit as the suspect who tried to break into a home on Shining Willow Street on Jan. 30.
He was arrested Feb. 6 along with three teens, when the stolen car they were in crashed on the South Side of Madison.
In the new case, the homeowners had been burglarized Jan. 15, so they changed the locks on their home.
In the attempted burglary Jan. 30, Douglas allegedly can be seen in surveillance video at the home, using house keys stolen in the initial break-in to try to get inside.
"He did not know locks had been changed, and that his attempt to victimize the family again would be quickly foiled," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain.
Douglas has been tentatively charged with attempted burglary, receiving stolen property (the house keys) and bail jumping.
Police are trying to identify another person seen in the surveillance video.
"Detectives don't have probable cause yet to make arrests in the initial burglary on Shining Willow Street, with a Jeep Cherokee stolen along with the house keys and a purse," DeSpain said.
