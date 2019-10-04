The area’s plague of burglaries and vehicle thefts in which criminals take advantage of unlocked vehicles and residences continued overnight and included two home invasions early Friday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
In a blunt statement, the Sheriff’s Office said that it “cannot stress enough the need for homeowners to be extremely diligent about securing their homes and vehicles. This is a large and organized group of criminals that are becoming increasingly brazen. They are swarming entire neighborhoods in search of easy targets. No area/neighborhood is considered off limits. In several recent burglaries throughout the county, firearms have been stolen and there is a high likelihood that some of these thieves may be armed. In addition to locking homes and vehicles, we encourage citizens to keep their outdoor lights on throughout the night and do not leave valuables like wallets, purses and car keys where they are easily accessible.”
The Sheriff’s Office asked for public help in catching the criminals: “If you see or hear suspicious activity in your neighborhood, call 911 immediately. For those with home video systems like a Ring doorbell or other home security system, save and share anything suspicious or concerning with your local authorities.”
The first home invasion occurred about 2:25 am on Highway TT in the town of York when suspects entered the home using keys they got from an unlocked vehicle, Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.
The suspects stole a purse and two sets of vehicle keys that were found later in a vehicle stolen in Sun Prairie that was recovered in Madison, Schaffer said.
Multiple thefts from vehicles and homes in Marshall also were reported overnight, Schaffer said.
The second home invasion occurred on Powers Avenue in the town of Blooming Grove at about 4:45 a.m., with the homeowner reporting that a suspect entered the residence through an unlocked front door and stole a cell phone, Schaffer said.
Again, other homes and apartments nearby that were in Madison were broken into around the same time, Schaffer said.
Madison police reported a burglary at a home on Burke Avenue about 4:20 a.m. A resident was awakened by the family dog barking and when he got up, realized the home had just been burglarized as his wife's purse was missing, and he spotted a couple of shadowing figures running up the street towards Highway 30, Madison police public information officer Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
The man traced their path, and found his wife's purse, which was missing her cash and car key. The man and his wife told police a kitchen window likely was not locked and that a burglar entered that way, DeSpain said.
