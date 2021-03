Authorities still searching for 15-year-old girl missing since Thursday afternoon

Authorities still are searching for and seeking information on the whereabouts of Tiah J. Meigs, 15, who was last seen leaving Wisconsin Heights High School in a vehicle with someone she knew about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Meigs still was missing on Monday morning, Dane County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer told the State Journal.

Detectives have information that Meigs was near Camden Road in Madison later on Thursday, but attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and her family is concerned for her welfare, Lt. Christopher Moore said in a report.

Meigs has ties to the Black Earth area, the Camden Road area of Madison, and possibly Sun Prairie, Moore said.

Anyone who see Meigs is asked to immediately call the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345. Anyone with information on Meigs or who has had recent contact with her is asked to call the Dane County Tipline at 608-284-6900.

