Authorities still looking for runner seen in the area of Blue Mounds man homicide

Detectives with the Dane County Sheriff's Office are once again asking for the public's help in identifying a man reportedly in the area of a homicide in the town of Blue Mounds earlier this month.

The sheriff's office is still looking to speak with a man who was said to be running near Highway JG and Bergum Road on or around Jan. 15, the day 26-year-old Nicholas J. Day's body was found in the area shortly after 1 p.m., Dane County sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

The man is described as having a full beard and wearing a brown jacket with red stripes, Schaffer said.

The man is not considered a suspect, Schaffer said, but detectives would like to speak with him along with any other runners who frequent the area.

Day's death was initially described as a fatal hit-and-run crash but soon turned into a homicide investigation after the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office determined Day died from "homicidal violence."

Detectives would also like to hear from anyone who may have been working in the area of Highway JG, Bergum Road, Stewart County Park and Bohn Road on or around Jan. 15. Schaffer said that includes delivery drivers, utility workers, construction workers or anyone who may have had business in the area.