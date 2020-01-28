Authorities still looking for runner seen in area of homicide of Blue Mounds man

Detectives with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are once again asking for the public’s help in identifying a man reportedly in the area of a homicide in the town of Blue Mounds earlier this month.

The sheriff’s office wants to speak with a man who was said to be running near Highway JG and Bergum Road on or around Jan. 15, the day 26-year-old Nicholas J. Day’s body was found in the area shortly after 1 p.m., Dane County sheriff’s spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

The man is described as having a full beard and wearing a brown jacket with red stripes, similar to a jacket the sheriff’s office released a photo of.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man is not considered a suspect, Schaffer said, but detectives would like to speak with him along with any other runners who frequent the area.

Day’s death was initially described as a fatal hit-and-run crash but soon turned into a homicide investigation after the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Day died from “homicidal violence.”