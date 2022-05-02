 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Authorities seeking information on Highway 14 crash that critically injured 17-year-old driver

Authorities are seeking information on a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 14 near Oregon that critically injured a 17-year-old driver.

At about 2 a.m. Sunday, Fitchburg police and emergency personnel responded to the northbound lanes of Highway 14, just south of Highway MM for a single-vehicle crash, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.

A tan 1999 Chevrolet Lumina was found in the median of Highway 14, where it struck a tree, Hartwick said.

Fitchburg Fire Rescue extricated the driver, who was alone in the vehicle. The driver, who was not identified, was taken by ambulance to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Hartwick said.

No additional information was released and anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have seen the car driving before the crash is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com

