Authorities seeking help in solving fatal poisonings of dogs and wildlife in northern Wisconsin
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 2.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the state Department of Natural Resources are seeking public help in solving several poisoning deaths of dogs and wildlife in northern Wisconsin.

The agencies announced Monday that they are offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and/or charges being filed against anyone responsible for the poisonings.

The investigation began last year with dog deaths in northern Wisconsin, with investigators also finding dead coyotes, weasels and wolves, and tests confirming the deaths were due to poisoning, the agencies said.

The original deaths occurred on public land, and the investigation now is focused on Forest, Marinette and Florence counties.

Since the first public appeal for information about the poisonings, there have been two confirmed poisonings of hunting beagles in Forest County and more wildlife poisonings in Marinette County.

People are advised to keep dogs on leashes to restrict their movements off of roads to avoid possible contact with any poison.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fish and Wildlife Service Office of Law Enforcement at 608-221-1206.

