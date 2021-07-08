 Skip to main content
Authorities seeking help finding Windsor couple missing since July 1
Missing couple Bart and Krista Halderson

Bart and Krista Halderson of the village of Windsor have been missing since July 1 and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in finding them.

 Contributed photo

A village of Windsor couple has been missing since July 1 and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in finding them.

On Wednesday, a family member reported that Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on July 1 at their home and that they had planned a trip to Langlade County for the weekend and the family has been unable to confirm if they arrived safely, Lt. Brenda Reinen said in a report.

Bart Halderson is 50 and Krista Halderson is 53, Reinen said.

There is no vehicle associated with the couple, Reinen said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the couple still was missing as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the couple is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

