Authorities seeking help finding Windsor couple missing since July 1

A village of Windsor couple has been missing since July 1 and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public help in finding them.

On Wednesday, a family member reported that Bart and Krista Halderson were last seen on July 1 at their home and that they had planned a trip to Langlade County for the weekend and the family has been unable to confirm if they arrived safely, Lt. Brenda Reinen said in a report.

Bart Halderson is 50 and Krista Halderson is 53, Reinen said.

There is no vehicle associated with the couple, Reinen said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said the couple still was missing as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information on the couple is asked to contact the Dane County Communications Center at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 608-284-6900.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.