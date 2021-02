Authorities seeking gunman who robbed Stoughton bank

Authorities are seeking a gunman who robbed the Associated Bank, 117 King St. in Stoughton, on Wednesday morning.

At 9:53 a.m., the Dane County 911 center and Stoughton police were notified of an armed robbery at the bank, Stoughton Police Chief Gregory Leck said in a report.

The robber displayed a dark handgun in his waistband, stole money from a teller and fled with an undisclosed amount of money, Leck said.

Two Dane County police dog units were unable to locate the suspect, who was described as white, 6-foot4 and 200 pounds, wearing a black stocking hat, multi-colored face mask, dark sun glasses, white coat with black trim, dark pants, and dark shoes.

