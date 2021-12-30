Authorities seeking 2 ‘chronic porch pirates,’ Madison police say

Authorities are seeking two “chronic porch pirates” responsible for a rash of package thefts during the holiday season, Madison police reported.
Terry Campbell faces multiple theft charges for stealing packages and wallets from people, and also was involved in three recent shoplifting cases at Target in Madison, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
Detectives identified Campbell from past cases as he is currently on parole for 29 counts of burglary, fraud and theft, Fryer said.
Perzie Teague faces multiple theft charges connected to three package theft cases. Detectives said she seems to target homes on the isthmus, Fryer said.
Police ask anyone with information about the whereabouts of Campbell or Teague to call 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
You can self-report package thefts on the Madison Police Department website. If available, Ring doorbell video can be submitted online to help detectives investigate thefts.