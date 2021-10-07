Authorities seek SUV occupants who may have information on Sept. 30 fatal crash in Green Lake County

The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office it trying to find the occupants of an SUV who may have information on a Sept. 30 fatal crash.
An Appleton man died in the head-on crash on Highway 23 near Highway W about 3:20 p.m. on Sept. 30. Investigators determined that a westbound black Jeep SUV crossed the center line and struck an eastbound white Ford SUV head-on, Chief Deputy Matthew L. Vande Kolk said in a statement after the crash.
The 51-year-old man who was driving the Ford SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 43-year-old Fond du Lac woman who was driving the Jeep SUV was taken to a hospital for treatment, Vande Kolk said.
Vande Kolk said in a statement Wednesday that investigators believe a minor traffic collision occurred at the Highway 23/49 and Highway A intersection stop lights at about 3:10 p.m. on Sept. 30. The occupants exited the vehicle, assessed the damage and continued on.
Other witnesses have identified a red or maroon SUV that was involved in the fender-bender crash, and the Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the occupants of that vehicle and reach them as they may have information pertaining to the fatal crash, Vande Kolk said.
The Sheriff’s Office asks the occupants of the red or maroon SUV or anyone who knows them to call 920-294-4134 Ext. 1151 and ask to speak with a detective, or email scody@co.green-lake.wi.us.
To report information anonymously to Green Lake County Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-438-8436, text to GETTHEM at 847411, or e-mail to getthem@co.green-lake.wi.us. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to the identification of these witnesses.