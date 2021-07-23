 Skip to main content
Authorities seek information on hit-and-run crash that seriously injured bicyclist in town of Bristol
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist in the town of Bristol last Friday.

The crash happened about 10 a.m. last Friday at the T intersection of Norway Road and Bristol Road when a woman was making a right turn on her bicycle and the driver of a medium-size, silver SUV made a left turn, cutting off the bicyclist and causing her to crash. The SUV then continued east on Bristol Road, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The 58-year-old bicyclist was taken by ambulance to St. Mary’s Hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries, Schaffer said.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or may have information on the involved vehicle is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

