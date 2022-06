Authorities seek info after town of Bristol residence hit by 2 rifle rounds likely fired in target shooting

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information after a town of Bristol residence was hit by two rifle rounds likely fired by someone target shooting on Friday afternoon.

Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the residence near the Renk Seed Farm on Happy Valley Road at 12:48 p.m. Friday after the rifle rounds struck the home, Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

No one was injured, Schaffer said.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the incident to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

