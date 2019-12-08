The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for Lindsey M. Olson, 16, who was reported missing from her Town of Bristol home Friday night, officials said.
She was reported missing at around 10:30 p.m. after she was picked up by an unknown person driving a black Pontiac, Lt. Kurt Pierce said.
Olson is 5-foot-8 and 155 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an "All Seasons Landscaping" sweatshirt and green Converse sneakers.
Pierce said there is no indication whether or not foul play is involved but said Olson has "done this before."
"She's been missing before, but never this long," Pierce said. "Teens sometimes do that."
In the past, Pierce said Olson had only been missing for a few hours.
Anyone with information regarding Olson's whereabouts should call the Dane County Communications Center non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.