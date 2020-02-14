Authorities searching for Darlington sex offender who cut off ankle monitor

A registered sex offender removed a GPS monitoring device from his ankle with a knife and is currently unable to be located, Darlington police say.

Matthew Buman, 48, of Darlington, was convicted in 1996 of two counts of second-degree sexual assault with use of force, among other felony and misdemeanor charges. Buman was released in July and was placed in an apartment on Main Street in Darlington under community supervision by the Department of Corrections, Darlington Chief Jason King said in a statement.

Buman typically drives a gray colored 2005 Dodge Durango bearing Wisconsin registration 592VPJ and is believed to be accompanied by another man who is wanted by the Department of Corrections, Timothy Fitzsimons, 29, King said.

Fitzsimons was convicted of felony theft, burglary, and possession of narcotics, among other felony and misdemeanor charges in Layfette in 2015.

King asks anyone who sees the men or has information on their whereabouts to call 911.

