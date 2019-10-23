Dane County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with surrounding counties and the state Department of Criminal Investigation to locate Annastasia Evans, a local woman last seen on May 4 traveling in a cream-colored full-size sedan.

Investigators have identified several areas of interest outside of Dane County, including Sauk, Columbia, Adams, Marquette, Jefferson, Dodge and Waushara counties, and authorities have spent several days searching remote areas in some of these counties, Dane County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking rural property owners and those who frequent public lands, like hunters and hikers, to watch for anything out of the ordinary. Evans carried several bags or duffels containing her clothing and other personal belongings. Additional items of interest would be a yellow dress, cell phone, make-up and identification, Schaffer said.

Evans, who is described as 5-foot-5 and 120 pounds, is shown in two pictures accompanying this story.

Anyone with information on Evans is asked to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.

