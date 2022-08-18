Authorities release name of second man killed Friday in Madison

Authorities have identified the man who was killed late Friday night on Madison’s Far East Side.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office named the homicide victim in a statement Thursday as Larry I. Fullilove, 35, of Madison.

The homicide took place Friday on the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue, where the victim was reportedly stabbed just prior to 11:30 p.m. Fullilove was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Preliminary autopsy results Monday confirmed that Fullilove died from “homicidal sharp force related trauma,” according to the release. Additional testing is underway, and the death remains under investigation by Madison Police and the medical examiner’s office, the statement said.

Officials previously released the name of another area man killed Friday in the 1700 block of Northport Drive. In a statement Monday, the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified that homicide victim as Corey D. Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, and said preliminary autopsy results confirmed that Mitchell died from “firearm related trauma.” The shooting occurred at around 8:40 p.m.

The Aug. 12 killings of Fullilove and Mitchell were the fifth and sixth homicides of the year in Madison.