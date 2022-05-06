Authorities release name of man who died after Rock County crash

Authorities have identified the 51-year-old man who died after a crash with a vehicle that allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign in Rock County on Wednesday.

Jason Schoville, of Beloit, died from injuries he suffered during the two-vehicle crash in the town of Magnolia, according to preliminary results from a forensic examination, the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department said in a Friday statement.

In the other vehicle, a 19-year-old driver, who is from Janesville, and a juvenile passenger were injured, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office. No further information on their identities has been released.

Emergency crews responded around 12:30 p.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 213 at Highway B, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff Office's initial investigation into the crash showed that the 19-year-old was driving a Toyota westbound on Highway B when he failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection with Highway 213.

Schoville was traveling south in a Saturn on Highway 213 and collided with the Toyota when the 19-year-old failed to stop, the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff's Office and the Medical Examiner's Department are continuing to investigate the death.

