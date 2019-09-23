The man who died following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning was Robert N. Schmidt, 87, of Madison, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday.
Schmidt was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by his 82-year-old wife which was struck head-on by a car driven by a 29-year-old man who was passing in a no-passing zone on Highway CV near Messerschmidt Road in the town of Burke, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.
Schmidt, his wife and the other driver were taken to a hospital, but Schmidt died a short time later. An autopsy Monday found he died from injuries sustained in the crash, the medical examiner's office said.
The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said.
The name of the 29-year-old driver was not immediately released, but the sheriff's office said the crash remained under investigation.