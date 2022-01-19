Authorities mum a week after daytime shooting involving multiple Madison police

More than a week after Madison police shot a suspected robber multiple times in the middle of the day on the city's North Side, neither the police department nor the state agency investigating the shooting has disclosed now many officers were involved, their names, the name and current condition of the man shot or other basic information about the case.

Madison police have been referring all questions about the incident to the state Department of Justice, which has taken the lead in the investigation. DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond said the day after the Jan. 11 shooting that she didn't know when more information would be released, and the agency didn't respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The Jan. 11 incident began at around 12:25 p.m. at an apartment building near Northport and Dryden drives where police were "attempting to secure a suspect who was wanted for multiple armed robberies," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said on the afternoon of the shooting.

As officers approached the building, Barnes said, the man opened a second-story sliding glass door and jumped off a balcony. He said police began to chase the man "at which time early indications are that the suspect turned and fired upon the officers."