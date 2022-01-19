Authorities mum a week after daytime shooting involving multiple Madison police

More than a week after Madison police shot a suspected robber multiple times in the middle of the day on the city's North Side, neither the police department nor the state agency investigating the shooting has disclosed now many officers were involved, their names, the name and current condition of the man shot or other basic information about the case.
Madison police have been referring all questions about the incident to the state Department of Justice, which has taken the lead in the investigation. DOJ spokesperson Gillian Drummond said the day after the Jan. 11 shooting that she didn't know when more information would be released, and the agency didn't respond to requests for comment Wednesday.
The Jan. 11 incident began at around 12:25 p.m. at an apartment building near Northport and Dryden drives where police were "attempting to secure a suspect who was wanted for multiple armed robberies," Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said on the afternoon of the shooting.
As officers approached the building, Barnes said, the man opened a second-story sliding glass door and jumped off a balcony. He said police began to chase the man "at which time early indications are that the suspect turned and fired upon the officers."
The man was taken to UW Hospital and was conscious and alert at the time he was transported, Barnes said. The man's condition was not disclosed, although DOJ said later that day that the man was stable, was being treated for gunshot wounds and was expected to survive.
No officers were injured in the shooting, according to the agency. Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said the man was suspected in at least two recent armed robberies.
In October, it took eight days for DOJ to clarify that a Madison police officer injured in a shooting was accidentally shot by another officer and not by the suspect police were trying to arrest, who was also armed with a gun and allegedly fired a shot that didn't hit anyone. It released the names of the man arrested and the officer who fired the shot at the same time.
In 2018, it took the Madison Police Department four days to disclose the name and other basic information about an officer who shot a man brandishing a knife. The man survived and was later convicted of a felony for threatening the officer.
Madison police have shot and killed eight people since November 2012, and the time it's taken for the names of the officers involved to be made public by the department or DOJ has ranged from between one and six days. To try to ensure investigations into police killings are fair and impartial, a 2014 state law requires police-related deaths to be investigated by outside agencies.
Bill Lueders, president of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and editor of The Progressive Magazine, said "the public has a legitimate right to know particulars about officer-involved shootings" and that, "at a minimum, the names of the officers and person who was shot should be promptly disclosed."
"It is unfortunate that so few details on this shooting have yet been released," he said of the Jan. 11 shooting. "Delays in providing this information are contrary to the state's tradition of open government and can only breed public distrust. Is there something that the authorities are trying to hide? If not, both the MPD and DOJ should be open and transparent about what happened here."