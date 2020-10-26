Authorities looking for suspect who injured 2 pedestrians in hit-and-run crash in Rock County

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who injured two pedestrians in a hit-and-run crash in the town of Turtle Saturday night.

Rock County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash in front of 5853 East Highway X at 7:25 p.m. Saturday, Sgt. Pete Falk said. The two pedestrians were crossing the highway when they were hit by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The vehicle continued eastbound after the crash.

The pedestrians had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark-colored, possibly maroon or burgundy, 2000 GMC Sierra pick-up truck, and its passenger side headlight area was damaged as a result of the crash with possible damage to the passenger side mirror as well.

Anyone with information related to the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Rock County Communications non-emergency number at 608-757-2244, the Rock County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 608-757-7911 or the second shift patrol supervisor's phone at 608-757-7917. Callers can stay anonymous.

