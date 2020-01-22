Authorities looking for specific witnesses in homicide investigation of Blue Mounds man

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak with two men who witnesses say were in the area where the body of a Blue Mounds man was found last week.

The two men, who are not considered suspects, were said to be running in the area of Highway JG near Bergum Road on Jan. 15, the day 26-year-old Nicholas J. Day's body was found there shortly after 1 p.m, Dane County Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.

One of the men was described as having a full beard and wearing a brown jacket with red stripes, Schaffer said. The second was described as a white male wearing a white or off-white jogging suit and was running west to east on trails in the area.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detectives believe the men may have useful information for the investigation. Schaffer said detectives have also identified three vehicles whose occupants they would like to interview:

A small silver two-door vehicle that was southbound on Highway JG near Stewart County Park around 1:10 p.m.

A red vehicle traveling north on Highway JG near Stewart County Park between 12:50 and 1 p.m.

A full-size dark colored pickup truck in the area of Highway JG near Bergum Road between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.