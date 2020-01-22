Authorities looking for specific witnesses in homicide investigation of Blue Mounds man

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak with two men who witnesses say were in the area where the body of a Blue Mounds man was found last week.
The two men, who are not considered suspects, were said to be running in the area of Highway JG near Bergum Road on Jan. 15, the day 26-year-old Nicholas J. Day's body was found there shortly after 1 p.m, Dane County Sheriff's spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said.
One of the men was described as having a full beard and wearing a brown jacket with red stripes, Schaffer said. The second was described as a white male wearing a white or off-white jogging suit and was running west to east on trails in the area.
Detectives believe the men may have useful information for the investigation. Schaffer said detectives have also identified three vehicles whose occupants they would like to interview:
- A small silver two-door vehicle that was southbound on Highway JG near Stewart County Park around 1:10 p.m.
- A red vehicle traveling north on Highway JG near Stewart County Park between 12:50 and 1 p.m.
- A full-size dark colored pickup truck in the area of Highway JG near Bergum Road between 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Day's body was found in the 3100 block of Highway JG in the town of Blue Mounds. The Sheriff's Office initially thought the death was a result of a hit-and-run crash, but the Dane County Medical Examiner's Officer later said Day died from "homicidal violence."
Day was a U.S. Navy veteran according to his Facebook profile and has one daughter.
Schaffer asked anyone else who was traveling in the area between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 to call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900 or the Dane County Communications non-emergency line at 608-255-2345.