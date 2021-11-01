 Skip to main content
Authorities investigating unoccupied vehicle pulled from Lake Monona at Olin Park
Authorities are investigating after an unoccupied vehicle was pulled from Lake Monona at Olin Park on Monday morning.

Both the Madison police and fire departments responded to the call around daybreak, found the vehicle and had it removed with the assistance of a towing company, officer Mike Malloy told the State Journal.

No further details were available Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact police at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

