Authorities investigating reported explosives in Janesville basement
alert top story

Janesville Fire Dept.
Janesville Fire Department

Authorities late Wednesday were investigating reported explosives in the basement of a Janesville property.  

Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Ron Bomkamp said paramedics were called to the 3400 block of Randolph Road to check a male for medical clearance for police on scene and were told there were explosives in the basement.

Rock County Emergency Management was informed, and the Dane County Bomb Squad and the Wisconsin National Guard's 54th Civil Support Team were called to the scene to investigate, Bomkamp said in a statement released at about 11 p.m. They were expected to be at the scene for a couple more hours, he said.

The public is being asked to stay away from the area.

Additional information will be released in the morning, Bomkamp said.

