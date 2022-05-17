Authorities investigating fatal head-on collision in Rock County, police say

A red Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on Highway 11 in Rock County, near the town of Plymouth, when it crossed the centerline and crashed into an eastbound black Ford F550 head-on at around 4:49 p.m. Monday, Rock County Sherriff Troy Knudson said in a statement.

The Chevrolet Silverado spun around and stopped in the middle of the road and caught fire as the Ford F550 rolled into the ditch on the south side of the road. The driver and only occupant of the Chevrolet Silverado was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver and only occupant of the Ford F550 was transported to Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville with serious injuries, Knudson said.