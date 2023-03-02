Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a North Side apartment building on Wednesday morning.

Madison fire crews were called to 2406 Brentwood Way at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on reports of heavy black smoke seen coming from the building, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Firefighters arrived at 10:56 a.m., encountered heavy smoke and heat, but no flames and confirmed the fire was out at 11:02 a.m., Schuster said.

Firefighters evacuated one neighbor who was unable to get out due to the heavy smoke. The person did not require medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported, Schuster said.

The number of displaced occupants is still being determined, Schuster said.