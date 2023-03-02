Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire at a North Side apartment building on Wednesday morning.
Madison fire crews were called to 2406 Brentwood Way at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday on reports of heavy black smoke seen coming from the building, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Firefighters arrived at 10:56 a.m., encountered heavy smoke and heat, but no flames and confirmed the fire was out at 11:02 a.m., Schuster said.
Firefighters evacuated one neighbor who was unable to get out due to the heavy smoke. The person did not require medical treatment, and no other injuries were reported, Schuster said.
The number of displaced occupants is still being determined, Schuster said.
Fave 5: Reporter Lucas Robinson's top stories of 2022
For me, 2022 was a year full of investigative stories, the midterm election and of course, the Dane County Jail project.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a racoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died…
The first-term Democrat says lame-duck laws passed in 2018 have cost his office resources, which Republicans are now using to criticize him.
The investigation found a "hostile or unprofessional working environment" may have contributed to the suicide of another high-ranking civilian…
Dane County supervisors rejected a scaled-backed version of the jail pushed by its Black Caucus and criminal justice reform groups only to not…
"In this case, Dane County has failed to protect our youth from this ever happening to them," said one of David Henzie-Skogen's accusers.